The true cost of the huge financial challenges facing Burnley Borough Council has been outlined in stark detail – and a warning that further cuts are to come.

The stark outlook was outlined to all members of the council when members met to discuss the coming budget, which rubber-stamped a 1.9% rise in Council Tax, and the untimely financial burden of a Mayoral referendum.

Coun. Wajid Khan, the portfolio holder for resources and performance management, pulled no punches when he accused the Government of misleading and letting down the people of Burnley.

Since 2010, Burnley Council has had to find savings of £13m. and next year’s overall budget has been cut to £14.6m.

To make matters worse, the council must now find an extra £240,000 to pay for a referendum to ask the Burnley public if they want a directly elected Mayor.

