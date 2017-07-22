Police appeal after Nelson woman goes missing

Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a Nelson woman.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 24-year-old woman who has gone missing from Nelson.

"Humera Ali was last seen at around 9-35 am today in the Camden Street area of Nelson. She hasn't made any contact with her family since and her disappearance is out of character."

Anybody who has seen her or knows where she may be is asked to contact the police as a matter of urgency.

Humera is described as Asian, of stocky build and approximately 5' 5" tall with shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing a long red and black dress with a grey long sleeved cardigan and a light coloured green or cream headscarf. Humera was also carrying a grey jacket with fur on the collar.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 655 of July 22nd.