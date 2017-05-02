Phil says farewell after four decades with same firm

A printing company worker has signed off after 40 years.

Phil Ridge was given a rousing send off from Peter Scott Printers, the firm he joined in the sizzling summer of 1976.

Originally based in Darnley Street, Burnley, staff past and present came together to wish him all the best in his retirement with a special hamper of treats, gifts and vouchers.

The company is now based on the Billington Road industrial estate and Phil's keen eye and attention to detail has helped thousands of clients through his skills as a typesetter and graphic designer.