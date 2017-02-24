Padiham FC hit by Storm Doris

Padiham FC faces footing a hefty bill after Storm Doris ripped apart one of the ground's shelters.

The structure collapsed when fierce gale force winds hit the Arbories yesterday, two days before Padiham's scheduled home fixture against West Didsbury and Chorlton.

With wind speeds reaching 94mph, Padiham's club secretary Alan Smith said the damage sustained was substantial.

"It looks like we've been hit by the Haiti earthquake.

"We were supposed to play this weekend but that might change because of the weather."

Looking ahead, he said a total rebuild would be necessary but they were still unsure of the total cost.

"We're going to have to put barriers up before the games, it's going to be a total rebuild.

"Unfortunately, we don't think our insurance is going to cover it."

Padiham, who play in the North West Counties League Premier Division, are currently positioned 7th in the league.

However the start of 2017 has been a difficult one for the club and the wind damage will serve as another unwanted setback for the team.

The storm, which caused transport and traffic delays throughout the UK, was also responsible for the death of a 29-year-old woman in Wolverhampton.