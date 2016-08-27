Tractor run raises £5,500

Saturday saw a total of 153 tractors trundle around the little lanes of Pendle to take part in the annual Pendleside Tractor Run.

Now in its eighth year, organisers were delighted with the terrific turnout and the crowds of people who lined the roads to cheer them on and donate despite torrential rain earlier in the day.

Members of the community gather to see the 8th annual charity Pendleside Tractor Run, with about 200 tractors driving through villages, starting from Sabden, raising funds for Cancer charities.

The tractor run was set up in memory of Pendle farmer Andrew Nutter (39) who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2008 and died in 2009.

This year, over £5,500 has already been collected and all funds will be split equally between the Royal Blackburn Hospital chemotherapy unit and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Laura Standring, Andrew’s sister and one of the organisers, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. We lost a few vintage vehicles I think but we had a few more bigger modern tractors.

“I think by the time we collect all the money in it will nearly be at £6,000 and when you consider that the majority is collected by bucket from small villages it is quite phenomenal.

“Thank you to our drivers, marshals and of course to the public who have been so generous and donated so much. We would also like to thank this year’s main sponsor NBC North West Ltd and our digital sponsor Craggs Energy Ltd.”

