Goal-den landmark match for Soccer Burnley

Soccer Burnley, the all-weather football centre based at the Crow Wood Leisure complex has just celebrated its 600th kids’ football party.

A key portion of the site’s success has been down to children’s birthday parties.

Crow Wood director Oliver Brown said: “We always thought that parties would be a popular use for Soccer Burnley, but the demand has been phenomenal.

“Around 7,000 local children in the last five years have played at this facility. We’ve had plenty of professionals come down here, so we’re hoping that it can inspire young people.

“Burnley has a rich football heritage – it’s central to the town’s identity, so it’s great to be contributing to that and hopefully from among all the lads that have played down here, we’ll unearth the next Jay Rodriguez.”

The 600th party went to 13 year old Taylor O’Neill from Foulridge. Taylor attends Fisher More High School and plays for Trawden Celtic.

