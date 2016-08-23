Canal Festival set to be biggest one yet

The Bicentenary edition of the famed Burnley Canal Festival is set to take be the biggest incarnation of the event yet.

The festival, which takes place this weekend will attract keen visitors from far and wide, flocking to enjoy the myriad attractions and enjoy activities at three sites and along the canal towpath, as well as the colourful canal boats.

In addition to the regular entertainment, there will be free family-friendly activities and entertainment happening each day between 11am and 5pm.

Visitors are primed to take full advantage of the charming hustle and bustle that comes with dance workshops and performances, music, walkabout theatre, art and crafts workshops, street food, face painting and canoeing taster sessions all on offer. Those interested can visit the Festival Hub at Sandygate Square.

As well as the raft of usual things to see and do, attendants will be granted the chance to visit the historic working boat Kennet, while Burnley Wharf sees the fairground come to town with circus skills workshops, the Insect Circus Museum, walkabout theatre, fairground rides, Punch & Judy and bubbles.

At Finsley Gate, you can visit the Exbury Egg and take part in art and craft workshops for all the family, including Brightwork tin can painting and flower crowns.

Along the towpath will you be brave enough to take part in a quest with the very secretive Towpath Explorers, who have been trying to unravel the mystery of the bothersome Boggarts in Burnley since 1867.

With free parking at King Street and Finsley Gate car parks, courtesy of Burnley Borough Council, there so much going on that, to enjoy it fully, it is recommended to make the most of the full opening times on both days, with no entrance charges and the majority of activities and entertainment being free.

Some performances and events will only be happening on one of the days, so visit the Burnley Canal Festival website www.burnleycanalfestival.org or look out for the Festival Programme for more details.

Burnley Canal Festival 2016 is supported by Super Slow Way, Canal & River Trust, Burnley Borough Council, Arts Council England, Mid Pennine Arts, Deco Publique, Inn on the Wharf, Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre and AMS Neve.

