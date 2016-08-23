An Asperger’s sufferer who caused trouble at a petrol station in the early hours insulted a police officer who asked him to leave, a court was told.

Burnley magistrates heard how David John Hargreaves (35) had been aggressive and abusive at Kitchens on Trafalgar Street in the town. He was arrested after his outburst.

Hargreaves, who has drink issues, also had mental health difficulties and other conditions, as well as Asperger’s Syndrome and was said to be “isolated and lonely.”

The defendant, who was already on a community order, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, for theft of alcohol, had the order extended by five days so he can continue to work with the probation service.

Hargreaves, of Burnley Road, Brierfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, on July 31st. He must pay £85 costs.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Asperger’s sufferer was abusive at petrol station Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...