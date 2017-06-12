Law firm's brief for hospital charity

A firm of solicitors is busy working on its new brief - to raise money for charity.

Farley's Solicitors is backing Rosemere Cancer Foundation's 20th anniversary appeal.

The firm's annual charity fashion show, held at Sunday Best in Rawtenstall, was just one one way the Burnley firm is fund-raising for the appeal.

A race night, sponsored walk, will writing scheme and other challenges will be taken on by staff.

Antonia Love, partner at Farleys, said: “As a firm, Farleys has been a proud supporter of Rosemere’s work since 2006, in which time we have raised more than £13,000 for the charity.

“When we found out about Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, we wanted to show our support and do something special as Farleys is very much a local company that works to support the local community. We are therefore taking on the challenge of raising £10,000 towards the amazing work done by the charity.”

For more information visit www.rosemere.org.uk.