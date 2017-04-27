Knights of St. Columba present £1,200 charity cheques

After a fundraising campaign defined by the community's generosity, the Burnley Knights of St. Columba have presented their two chosen charities with cheques for £1,200.

Having raised much-needed finances for both the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and the Handicapped Children's Fellowship, The Knights of St Columba presented representatives from the organisations with cheques from their 2016/17 Grand Knight's Charitable fundraising campaign.

Both organisations received cheques for £1,200 at a Charity Concert at KSC 110 Club, which also saw the KSC kick off their next fundraising effort with the launch their 2017/18 appeal, which will once again raise for the same charities.

Grand Knight, Trevor Ireland, said: "The money for these two great causes has been raised by a series of fundraising events over the past 12 months.

"We've had concerts, raffles, and an auction," Trevor added. "I'd like to thank all those who contributed to the fundraising efforts and I am sure that the money will be put to good use.

"We've also enjoyed ourselves in the process!"

The KSC is a Roman Catholic men's organisation which has had an active council in Burnley since 1925 and is based at KSC 110 Club on Yorkshire Street and has, over the years, raised thousands of pounds for local, regional, national, and international charities.