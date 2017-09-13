Justice for Dads take parental alienation protest to London

An anti-parental alienation campaigner has completed a 194-mile protest walk from Manchester to London to raise awareness of anti-father bias in family courts.

Father-of-three, Akeib Mahmood (28), completed the seven-day trek on September 5th alongside other campaigners for Justice for Dads, as the group headed to the capital to make their voices heard.

“The seven-day walk was very challenging [but] we accomplished our aim of raising awareness of the unfairness that many fathers face in the family courts, [highlighting] the phenomenon of parental alienation,” Akeib said.

“I don’t feel family courts are fair on fathers and don’t take into consideration that [we] can be victims,” said the former Colne Primet High and Nelson & Colne College student prior to the walk.

After an acrimonious break-up with his partner of eight years, Akeib is only allowed indirect contact with his children via letter despite having been a present and loving father, but said that the support on the walk had been “overwhelming” throughout.

“I met with many new friendly people and had some very interesting conversations; it was special to share our stories,” said Akeib, who is already planning a chrity bike ride for next year. “The memories I made over the seven days will last a lifetime.

“After the walk I was sore; I went to hospital to get checked,” Akeib said. “But the pain I suffered is nothing in comparison to being unfairly denied contact with [your] children.”

The walkers also raised over £1,500 for the homeless population of Manchester, funding services to get them out of bad weather, to take them on day trips, and to help with the homeless football team. To donate, head to http://www.gofundme.com/community-minibus.