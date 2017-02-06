Invite to tinnitus awareness event

Bloom Hearing Specialists is hosting a tinnitus awareness day on Wednesday from 10am to noon.

The condition, which around 30% of people in the UK will experience during their lives, causes sufferers to hear sounds sourced from inside, rather than outside their bodies. Approximately 10% live with persistent tinnitus.



Bloom is hoping to generate discussion by supporting The British Tinnitus Association’s latest campaign.



As part of Together for Tinnitus, Martin Grindrod, a mindfulness teacher, will be in store at 35 Hammerton Street, Burnley, to offer free advice to sufferers.



Bloom will also raise funds for BTA throughout the week and will take part in the charity’s Thunderclap on Friday.