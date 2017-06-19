In pictures: Pendle Pub Walk 2017

Well over 2,000 people took part in the colourful Pendle Pub Walk on Saturday.

With over 1,900 walkers pre-registered and another 400 signing up on the day, it was a record turnout for the popular event which supports Pendleside Hospice.

Over 2,000 people attended this years Pendle Pub Walk

Organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside, the event is now one of the major fundraisers for the hospice and looks set to break all previous records.

Walkers could set off fro either Barley or Fence and the walk took in pubs and social clubs through Fence, Barley, Blacko and Barrowford with the addition of the Roughlee Village Centre proving very popular.

And through the day the glorious Pendleside countryside took on an even greener hue as walkers donned their official T-shirts for a special day out.