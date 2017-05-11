Hundreds expected at grand charity day in teen soldier Oliver's honour

Organisers of a massive charity fun day are hoping for good weather this Saturday.

Hundreds of people are expected to go along to the grand charity football match and fund raising day in honour of popular teenager Oliver McIvor who collapsed suddenly and died in January.

Oliver's cousins, Bobby Carter (17) and 16-year-old Brandon Carter have organised the event at Belvedere Football Club in Burnley.

The much loved teen, who lived in Sabden, had just completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and was preparing to celebrate his 18th birthday.

It was a dream come true for Oliver, of Sabden, who would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent McIvor, who completed 25 years with the army rising to the rank of lance corporal. And in a tragic twist of fate he had received his regiment number on the day he died.

A well known and popular lad, Oliver was close to his cousins, Brandon, who is in his final year at Unity College, Burnley and Bobby who is an apprentice painter and decorator with Calico.

From 9am to 1pm there will be a junior football tournament with teams from all over Lancashire taking part and the main event is at 2-30pm with a team of Oliver’s family and friends, who will wear a specially sponsored kit donated by Tom Parker, will play a team from his former school, Shuttleworth College, Padiham.

Presentations will be held at 4-30pm followed by a raffle draw with over 90 prizes donated by local businesses and supporters.

Local upcoming band Static take to the stage at 6-30pm with a disco from 8-30pm onwards.

All the money raised will go to the charity fund set up in by Oliver's family to donate to a worthy cause in his memory.