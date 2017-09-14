Holiday camp fun for hundreds of youngsters

The summer break may now be a distant memory but these action packed pictures show how youngsters from across East Lancashire packed plenty of fun and adventure into their holiday.



The children were all taking part in the summer camp sessions at FUNDA, hosted at Burnley College.

Chidren having fun at the FUNDA holiday camp

The sessions included games and activities mixed in with theme days, coaching and a chance to learn some new skills.

FUNDA was born in 2005, the brainchild of Kieran Fletcher and since then it has grown from Saturday morning football coaching sessions to a brand of its own.

That is now reaching across the world, including Australia, where Kieran’s Funda Story, a home based learning resource and approach for parents, carers, childminders and home tutors has been taken on board.

Kieran is passionate about getting the next generation of children fit and healthy through a series of games, activities and a healthy lifestyle.

It was fun all the way at the Funda holiday club sessions

He said: “This year has seen record numbers of children at FUNDA and they have all had a fantastic time and hopefully they will continue to keep active.”