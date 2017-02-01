Xercise4Less joins fight against blood cancer

Ahead of World Cancer Day, a Burnley gym has teamed up with the Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer Charity to offer special deals and raise vital funds to fight the disease.

Xercise4Less will kick off a month-long partnership with the charity at an open event this weekend, and throughout the month will also be donating £1 for every new member that joins.

Attendees at the open weekend who make a donation of their own or buy a wristband will receive a free guest pass to the gym as well.

As part of the fund-raising initiative, very special ‘Challenge Mondays’ will be taking place throughout the month from 5-8pm, on which members can take part for a £1 donation and be in with the chance of winning a three month club membership.

Tim Weir, Xercise4Less General Manager, said: “This cause is close to our hearts, with members of the Xercise4Less team directly affected by blood cancer. We hope to see as many involved as possible to raise funds for this worthy cause.”

As well as conducting research, Anthony Nolan also supports blood cancer patients, with someone new diagnosed every 20 minutes in the UK.

“The funds will help us provide vital stem cell and bone marrow transplants to those desperately in need,” said Heather Addicott, Corporate Partnerships Coordinator at Anthony Nolan.