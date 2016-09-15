Join Emma's mission to find cancer cure

A Burnley born scientist, who is at the frontline of developing new drugs to treat cancer patients, is calling for people to back a fund raising campaign to help her research.

Emma Fairweather, a bioscientist who grew up in Lowerhouse, said: “As scientists we know how important it is to fund research and we are showing our own support by taking on a challenge.

“As a team we are hoping to raise £1,000.”

Emma (27) and her colleagues at the Drug Discovery Unit based at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, are preparing to take part in the Bear Grylls Survival Race at Tatton Park on Saturday. It is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fund raising campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel Four.

A former pupil of Habergham High School, Burnley, Emma and her team mates will tackle more tha 20 obstacles and challenges during the event which is just one of a number of celebrity backed events lined up to boost the funds.

Launched in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has already raised more than £25m to fund translational research which takes developments from the lab and transforms them into new tests and treatments for cancer patients.

Emma, who now lives in Lymm, said: “The challenge will put us through our paces but is also sure to be a fun day out.”

Every day 110 people in the North West are diagnosed with cancer and one in two will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. Anyone who support Stand Up To Cancer will be uniting with doctors, nurses, scientists and celebrities to generate funds, raise awareness and help move life saving research forward.

Anyone who would like more information about the campaign can visit standuptocancer.org.uk and if you would like to sponsor Emma and her team visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DrugDiscoveryUnit.