HAPPA to hold Village Fete at Grand Open Day

In celebration of the completion of their development project at Shores Hey Farm, HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) are staging a Village Fete as part of their Grand Open Day in September.

At the celebratory event, members of the public are encouraged attend and to enter the traditional competition, which will be looking for the best home-produce and the best home-made items.

There will be rosettes to be won, while the winner of the Best Cake award will also have their recipe featured on The Scullery at Shores Hey Farm’s menu for an entire month, so that those dining at the establishment get to taste the winner’s cake in the establishment's own eatery situation at the heart very of HAPPA's bustling equine yard.

There are also additional classes for under and over 16s, as well as a group class for 'Best Scarecrow' and awards for u16s 'Miniature Seed Garden in a Tray'; 'Animal made from fruit, pasta, seeds or nuts'; 'Four Butterfly Buns presented on a plate; 'Young Photographer photo of an animal or insect'; and 'Make a Scarecrow' (any age/ group).

As for those over the age of 16, there are awards for 'Tray Bake of your choice', 'Traditional Fruit Cake', 'Any cake (decorated or undecorated) of your choice', 'Any jam presented and labelled', 'Handmade jewellery', and 'Photo of landscape or animal' (taken by the entrant).

The event is to be held on Saturday 3rd September, and entry is just £1 per class. Entry forms must be submitted by Wednesday 31st August. To obtain a full schedule please contact HAPPA on 01282 455992 or email enquiries@happa.org.uk or visit www.shoresheyfarm.co.uk