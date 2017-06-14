Grateful landlord stages charity weekend for Manchester 22

A landlord, whose two daughters were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb blast, has organised a charity weekend at his pub to raise cash for the victims of the atrocity.

Paul Robinson was driving towards the arena to pick up his 18-year-old daughter Paige and her little sister Savannah (12) from the Ariana Grande concert when the bomb exploded, killing 22 and seriously injuring many more.

Paul, who runs the Shakespeare pub in Padiham, said: “I was on Cheetham Hill Road when I heard the explosion and saw lots of smoke.

“I can’t really describe how I felt knowing that my daughters were in there.

“It was sheer panic and I just wanted to get to them.”

It took Paul at least 20 minutes to find his daughters who had left the arena just seconds before the explosion went off.

He added: “All I could see was people running and screaming, it was awful.”

Once safely back home in Padiham the family, including the girls’ mum, Louise, realised how lucky they had been.

And that is what inspired Paul to organise the two day family event at the pub this weekend.

Attractions include refreshments, bouncy castles, a raffle and auctions, entertainment throughout both days and Paul is hoping to organise a tug of war challenge which will see teams from pubs in the town compete.

There will be a host of activities to suit a range of ages throughout both days and people will be able to make a contribution to the fund through a series of donation buckets.

He said: “We want to raise as much money as possible for the I Love Manchester fund for the victims of the bombing.

“The girls were traumatised afterwards they had got over the shock but they are doing okay now and we want to do something to help all the victims.”

The fun starts at noon tomorrow and Sunday. For more information log onto the facebook page Fundraiser for the Manchester 22.