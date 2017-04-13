Grandmother racing ahead to complete her bucket list dreams

A grandmother is set to run her eighth and final 10k race as part of her "bucket list'' of dreams and challenges she wants to achieve.

Kath Barton will be running in the Manchester 10K on Sunday, May 28th, to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

She first took part in 2009 when she came up with the idea for the bucket list and included running a race for charity at the age of 67.

Mother-of-two Kath, now 74, said: "I remember standing at the start up line thinking "what the hell am I doing here?"

"But I loved it so much I have run one since."

Kath, a retired advertising manager with the Burnley Express, completed her first race in one hour, 15 minutes and last year notched up her personal best at one hour, one minute and 40 seconds.

She has raised hundreds of pounds for various national charities and this year hopes to smash the £500 target for the hospice.

Along with the races, Kath, who lives in Higham with her husband Bob, has ticked a few other things off her bucket list including taking her five grandchildren to Disneyland, Paris, walking from her home to Bolton where her son lives, climbing Pendle Hill and she has almost completed the 45 mile circular route that is known as the Pendle Way.

If you would like to sponsor Kath or make a donation you can do so at justgiving.com under her name Katbar.