GP practice to offer advice on non-medical matters

Patients at a GP surgery in Daneshouse can now access more than just medical help.

Daneshouse Medical Centre is now giving advice on a range of issues including letters for immigration purposes, passport and visa applications, personal independent payments (PIPS) or rebate at a weekly drop-in session.

The single GP practice said it understands how some of its patients may need help with non-medical tasks.

A letter from the centre to patients said: “These tasks can be very time consuming and time spent on filling applications and preparing reports takes your GP away from the medical care of patients.

“To support both the residents of Daneshouse and patients at Daneshouse Medical Centre, a bid has been approved to provide help and support.”

Anyone living in the Daneshouse area, can visit the centre from 9-15am until 11am. Advice and support is given by various healthcare professionals and other community service volunteers.

For more information contact Danielle Marsden on 01282 423288 or e-mail danielle.marsden@nhs.net.