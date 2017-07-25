Gin festival is just the tonic

Clitheroe was certainly in good spirits as Holmes Mill's first ever gin festival proved the perfect tonic for those looking for something a little different at the weekend.
Hundreds of gin lovers flocked to the former textile mill for the dazzling two-day event where more than 30 gins - from local, independent and national distilleries - gave even veteran tasters a splash of variety.
Cuckoo, Batch, Bedrock, Grins and Herno were just some of the exhibitors there while masterclasses ensured visitors left with a little bit of gin knowledge to go with their souvenir balloon glass.
Exquisite live music came courtesy of Will Thompson, Felix Hagan and Neon Cactus.
Almost Done!
Registering with Burnley Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.