Fun for the soul family! 'Feel-good' show heads to Mechanics

Direct from the heartland of soul in the USA, the pulse-raising Soul Legends extravaganza is heading to Burnley Mechanics to showcase their classically 'feel-good' show.

Featuring all the genre's quintessential hits - including show-stoppers from Earth Wind & Fire, Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Kool & the Gang, and Chaka Khan - the event takes viewers through from soul's roots in the '60s to the present day via the glory days of the '70s and '80s.

Promising a thrilling night out, the show - complete with talented singers and musicians, as well as costumes and jaw-dropping choreography - Soul Legends will have you on your feet reliving soul's cherish anthems.

For details on the show, which takes place on Friday, March 17th and which also offers pre-event meals, visit Burnley Mechanics where you can also purchase tickets.