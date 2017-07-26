Fourth drink drive offence results in ban

A Burnley motorist has been ordered off the road for three years and four months after his fourth drink drive related offence.

Single dad Matthew Irvine, (41) was caught almost twice the limit at 3am when he went to get some Rizla cigarette papers. He had been planning to take his son out on a trip to Blackpool later in the day, Burnley magistrates heard

The hearing was told Irvine blew 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was stopped on Church Street, Padiham, on Saturday, July 8th. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Highfield Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was also fined £350, with a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said police were concerned when they saw a Ford FIesta driving just over 30mph. Irvine didn't stop for the police but they eventually stopped him a mike away.

The defendant had been convicted of excess alcohol in 2000 and 2012 and committed an offence of failing to provide a specimen in 2004.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Irvine's uncle had died of cancer and he had gone out with some friends who were trying to console him.

He finished drinking at about 4pm, got a taxi home and went to bed. He slept from mid- afternoon until the early hours and felt fine when he woke up.

The solicitor said: "He went back to his daughter's house to get his car because he needed it for the next day to take his son out to Blackpool.

"He honestly believed he would be under the limit.

"He felt fine to drive."