Fines for dropping gum

Burnley Council is urging people who use chewing gum to get into the habit of throwing it away in a proper bin - or face a £75 fine.

The council is currently running a poster campaign in Burnley town centre – “Don’t Drop Chewing Gum” ahead of plans for stricter enforcement in April.

From April extra officers will be patrolling the streets issuing £75 Fixed Penalty Notices to those caught dropping litter, including chewing gum, or failing to clean up after their dog.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s Executive member for community services, said: “Chewing gum leaves a terrible mess and makes the place look awful. We’re in the middle of improving Burnley town centre with new paving etc and the last thing anyone with a pride in their town wants to see is it spoilt by dropped chewing gum.

“The message is simple – drop it in the bin, not on the floor. There’s more than 25 bins in the pedestrianised area alone so there’s no excuse.”