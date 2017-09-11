Singer inspires with heartfelt talk

A pop singer is standing up to bullies and bringing his inspiring message to town.

Sion Hill will reveal his own experiences with cyberbulling and discrimination to pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College on Wednesday, October 4th, following a performance of new single, Beaches.

And he knows all too well the important of taking a break from online negativity.

He said: “Beaches is a call for a revolution of the self: to step away from the online world for a moment and think about what is really important, concentrate on real relationships and read something that’s longer than a page long article on College Times.”