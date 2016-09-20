School pins its hopes on bagging the biggest number of votes

A school is counting on your vote in a bid for the top cash prize to help it create an outdoor classroom and amphitheatre.

Christ the King RC Primary has already secured a grant of either £12,000, £10,000 or £8,000 from the Tesco and Groundwork Bags of Initiative project.

And the amount they receive is down to the people of Burnley who are being given the chance to vote.

The outdoor classroom will incorporate a peace garden for the children to enjoy a place where they can relax, reflect and enjoy playing.

A sloped area will be cut into the banking to create an open, flat area, or amphitheatre, with pathways suitable for performing arts productions and educational teaching.

A wildflower meadow will be built alongside living windbreaks to create wildlife corridors, as well as an orchard to grow old English apples which are presently in decline.

Plans are also being made for an outdoor shelter which will also be built using natural materials enabling the garden to be used all year round.

Voting begins in the Burnley store from Monday, September 26th to Sunday, October 9th on who should receive the £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 awards. In total, there is over £12.5 million up for grabs.

Bags of Help offers community groups and projects in each of Tesco’s 416 regions across the UK a share of revenue generated from the 5p charge levied on single-use carrier bags. For more information about this please visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp

