Retired head gets on her bike in memory of Georgia

A retired headteacher got on her bike to help her former special needs school’s charity.

Mrs Sue Kitto cycled the length of a marathon without leaving the confines of Burnley’s Tesco superstore, to raise money in memory of a former pupil.

Mrs Kitto (60) raised more than £600 for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, which supports pupils of Holly Grove School and their families. She cycled 26 miles in one hour, 46 minutes.

The fund was set up in 2009, in conjunction with Georgia’s parents, in memory of the school’s former pupil who sadly died after many years of poor health.

Over the years, the fund has helped to buy the school a new minibus, provide residential trips and given support to parents. In December, 2015, it received full charity status.

To support the fund visit www.holly-grove.lancs.sch.uk or visit www.facebook.com/georgiafouriebutterflyfund.