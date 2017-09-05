North west passes quiz testing parents on core GCSE subjects with flying colours

Parents across the country have been put to the test to see if they can pass general knowledge questions on the core school subjects, with the North West's quizzers the second-best in the UK.

Sending the nation back to school, stationary supplier Ryman's now have the results, with some 2,155 parents tested on a set of 10 school subject questions, including queries on maths, English, science, Spanish, French, ICT, art, music, geography, and history.

The North West as a region came second in the Facebook quiz, with an average score of 60% correct answers, pipped only by the Midlands, who narrowly topped the pile with an average score of 61%.

On average, men got 58% of questions right, compared to 57% for women, while - surprisingly - more UK residents knew the answer to the Spanish question than to the English one.

At the opposite end of the spectrum to the brain-boxes in the North West were the unfortunate quizzers from the North East, who propped up the table with an average of 54% of questions answered correctly.

The specific breakdown of results can be viewed at http://www.ryman.co.uk/back-to-school/results, while readers can test themselves by taking the quiz on at http://www.ryman.co.uk/back-to-school/quiz.