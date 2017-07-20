Award-winning nursery is a trailblazer in safety

A Burnley nursery has set the mark for safety sky-high, becoming the first in town to win this top award.

New Era Nursery, Church Street, received the Millie’s Mark last Wednesday for training its entire staff in First Aid.

“It was a proud moment,” said Early Years Practitioner Nasima Begum. “We’re nonprofit and in a deprived area so it was a big deal for us to win.”

The honour was set up by the parents of Millie Thompson - who died by choking on food at nursery - to campaign for changes in First Aid requirements.

Miss Cathrine Greenwood, Headteacher of St Peter’s Primary School, showered the New Era staff in praise when she presented the accolade.

“We were so happy,” Nasima added, “especially with the great comments from parents. I think we’ll be well recommended off the back of this win.”