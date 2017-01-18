Drug addict's M&S beef joint theft

A drug addict who stole two beefs joints from Marks and Spencer in Burnley had 110 previous offences on his record, a court has heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kevin Andrew Ross, 52, of Cog Lane was subject to a drugs programme but had got into debt and was failing to budget appropriately, leading to him stealing the meat from M&S in the town centre.

Ross, who had committed theft on 65 prior occasions, admitted to the theft of £38-worth of meat on December 3rd last year, with the defendant given a six-month drugs rehabilitation requirement with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge, and £38 compensation.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said Ross owned up to the police and said he had no money when he went into the store and admitted that he was going to sell the haul.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the court: "He says because he got into debt, he has not been able to budget on his benefits and committed the offence to get some money to live on."

The solicitor added: "He has not yet managed to become entirely drug-free."

District Judge Meirion Lewis-Jones told Ross: "Stealing from shops has now become a part of your life and is inextricably linked with the other things going on."

The district judge added he knew the defendant's drugs problem was difficult for him, saying: "I appreciate that it's difficult for you, but you have got to really make some effort."