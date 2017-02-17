Doting dad’s loving letter

A doting dad of triplets has written a heart-felt love letter to his partner for Valentine’s Day.

Padiham man Martyn Halliwell has written about his fiancée Laura’s pregnancy and how well she coped when the couple’s babies were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome while they were still in the womb.

Martyn (31) and Laura Slinger (29) are parents to triplets Elsie, Eilah and Erin, who are two-and-a-half, and the couple’s son Maddox, aged eight.

The girls had to be operated on while they were still in the womb – doctors inserted a laser into the womb to separate some of the blood vessels shared in the placenta.

Thankfully all three girls survived, and are now thriving well and play a starring role as baby Miley on “Coronation Street”.

Martyn hopes his letter will inspire people to donate to the TTTS Registry, a scheme set up by the Twins and Multiple Births Association, to research the condition.

Keith Reed, chief executive of Tamba, said: “We’re encouraging people to donate whatever they can afford to our TTTS Registry.

“Without amazing doctors learning about this awful condition, Martyn and Laura’s triplets may not be alive today.

“Without treatment, 90% of TTTS babies will die. We want to see more success stories in future, which is why funding for the Registry is so important.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Tamba’s Appeal should visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TTTSAppeal.

The rare and often devastating condition of TTTS occurs in about 10-15% of monochorionic (identical) twin pregnancies.

It also affects higher multiple pregnancies which include monochorionic twins. If left untreated, 90% of these babies will die. Even with treatment, there is only up to a 70% chance of both babies surviving.

Of those that do survive, there is a chance they will suffer from a disability or health condition.

The condition occurs when blood passes from one twin (the donor) to the other baby (the recipient).

Any multiple birth parents or expectant parents who would like to find out more about the condition can visit www.tamba.org.uk/ttts or call 0800 138 0509.