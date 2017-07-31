Curtain call for future pantomime stars

Do you fancy yourself as a star of the stage?

Greenbrook Pantomime Society are holding two pre-audition workshops for anyone interested in a principal role in its next production of Cinderella.

The workshops will be held on two consecutive Sundays, August 20th and 27th. The workshops will give aspiring actors and singers the chance to show off their skills and take part in a series of drama based activities and improvisations.

Auditions for the main parts in the pantomime will be held on Sunday, September 3rd from 1pm onwards.

Debbie Hargreaves of Greenbrook Pantomime Society said: "The only stipulation is that you must be aged over 16 and have bags of enthusiasm."

All three events will take place at Greenbrook Methodist Church on Greenbrook Road, Lowerhouse, Burnley.

Anyone with queries can email debi.h@live.co.uk or contact the group on its facebook page Greenbrook Pantomime Society Presents Cinderella.