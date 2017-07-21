Police hunt flasher exposing himself to children

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen exposing himself and taking photographs of children in Burnley.

The man, who looked between 50 and 55 years old, was spotted acting suspicious in the Gannow Top area of Burnley.

He is described as having long overgrown hair with glasses, dressed in navy and black boots and carrying a black satchel.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20170718-1227 or email 5978@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.