Pizza boss slapped teen boy over ketchup prank

A Domino's Pizza boss lost it and repeatedly "cuffed" a child around the head in revenge after he hurled ketchup into the shop, a court was told.

Mohammad Ansar Sadiq (48) then assistant manager at the Burnley branch, had been having a cigarette outside the premises when the teen threw the sauce into the takeaway.

Magistrates in the town heard how Sadiq saw red, pulled the 13-year-old into the premises and slapped him after he told him not to throw the relish, but was ignored.

Sadiq, the court was told, had rung the police several times over harassment from youngsters throwing sauce and eggs about in the shop. Officers had never been to see him about his complaints and a woman customer had slipped on the liquid.

Father-of-one Sadiq, who has worked at the Burnley branch on Church Street for 17 years, is now suspended without pay and will lose his job. The defendant, of Abel Street, in the town, admitted common assault, on March 11th.

Sadiq was given a community order with 60 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. But the bench, who said the defendant had no previous convictions and had shown remorse, didn't make an order of compensation for the boy.

The chairman told the court they felt he had no injuries and there was provocation. The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann told the court members of the public and the victim's mother called the police. Officers attended the takeaway

The boy, who was with two friends, told police Sadiq had twisted his arm and taken him in the shop. Mrs Mann added: "It seems he grabbed him by the arm, put him on the floor and was, in effect, cuffing him to the back of the head. The child says it was about 10 times."

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) said: "This was a complete one-off so far as this defendant is concerned. It was completely out of character."

Mr Ireland said there had been problem with young lads throwing eggs and sauce about in the premises.

He added: "The defendant says he had phoned the police on a number of occasions. They had never actually been out previously to answer the complaints he had made about harassment. He took it upon himself to try and exact some revenge."