Ex-soldier had cannabis farm at home

An ex-soldier had a 20-plant cannabis farm, to feed his addiction, at his rented home in Colne, a court heard.

Joshua Hensby had heating, lighting and food for the drugs and his electricity meter had been by-passed.

Burnley magistrates were told how 22-year-old Hensby, who had felt a failure after leaving the Duke of Lancaster’s regiment, had used the drug heavily for six years and knew he had to kick his habit.

The defendant, of Mitella Street, Burnley, admitted producing cannabis and abstracting electricity, on May 19th.

Hensby, now a bricklayer, was given a 12-month community order, with 110 hours unpaid work. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar said police attended a house in Colne and found the farm, with 20 mature cannabis plants, in the front bedroom. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, cooperated when questioned.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw (defending) told the hearing he had an “unhealthy relationship with cannabis.”

He added: “There is absolutely no evidence the defendant was a dealer. Effectively, the operation was extremely modest.”

Mr Bradshaw said “one of the lads” on the building site suggested he was able to assist Hensby with the electricity supply, adding: “The defendant says he still uses cannabis from time to time, but understands and accepts it’s something he has got to address.”