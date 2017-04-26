Drunken man swore at police

A drunken man causing problems outside his mum's Padiham home swore at police when officers turned up, a court heard.

Michael John Sanderson (33) was swaying and was unsteady on his feet during the trouble on Milton Street. He was on a conditional discharge for a similar offence at the property, magistrates were told.

Sanderson, who lives in Blackburn, admitted being drunk and disorderly on April 5th. The defendant, who admitted breaching the 12-month conditional discharge, was ordered to pay a total of £195, in a fine, costs and victim surcharge.

Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting) told the Burnley bench that at 7-30pm, Sanderson's brother contacted police to say Sanderson was outside their mother's house, drunk and causing problems.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court he had nothing to say about the case. Sanderson, who said he was on benefits but was planning to go back to work, added: "I'm sorry."