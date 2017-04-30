Could you be the voice of the new buses?

A lively East lancashire lad or lass could become the voice of Burnley’s new fleet of buses.

Operator Transdev Burnley is investing £4.5m. in a fleet of 30 new buses for its Mainline network – the company’s biggest ever investment in Lancashire – and is searching for a lucky local to record on-board announcements for passengers.

There will also be a chance for the people of Burnley and Pendle to create artwork to show off the area at its best – its landmarks, its people, or even its buses – and win free travel for a month on the new buses.

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “We’ve already harnessed the power of social media in our ‘Make My Mainline’ market research programme, to encourage our customers to share their ideas with us.

“The buses feature many of the best ideas suggested, including fast, free and reliable Wi-Fi and at-seat USB power points, brighter interior lighting, more legroom and luggage space, and even bigger litter bins.

“They are currently being built right here in the North of England.

“We want to give the buses a true Lancashire voice and look – that’s why we’re looking now for someone amazing in Burnley and Pendle to be the voice of our buses.

“The chosen voice will record a series of announcements with us which we’ll use on board every Mainline bus, so they’ll become an East Lancashire celebrity.”

The bus company is asking those who fancy becoming the new voice of Mainline to record a 30 second YouTube video, explaining why they would be the ideal choice, and then to email a link to the finished audition to: makemymainline@transdevplc.co.uk – or post the link onto Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtag #MakeMyMainline.

Mr Hornby added: “The new buses have great spaces inside for us to show how creative the people of Burnley and Pendle are. We want to fill them with art that shows the pride of the local area – that could be local people, famous landmarks or even our brilliant buses.

“Anyone of any age living in Burnley and Pendle can enter their own art design, featuring our new orange and/or maroon Mainline colours – and if yours is featured, you’ll receive a free month pass to ride on Mainline and see your design on our amazing buses.”

The closing date for entries to become the voice of Mainline, and the art design competition, is Monday, May 15th.

Full details of how to become the voice of Mainline or submit artwork for the prize competition are on the bus company’s website at www.lancashirebus.co.uk.