Cliviger cuts the first turf on a church extension

Villagers have dug deep into their pockets for a £186,000 church expansion.

Mary Pickles, Olive Western and Fred Wells cut the first turf on the work to Mount Zion Church last fortnight.



“We are very excited about this venture,” said Leader Alan Scholes, “and thank all those who have supported us along the journey.”



The 14-week build will offer a new main entrance with a disability lifting platform leading into a community area. It will link into the kitchen and main hall and include new toilets.



On completion, Shirley Ashworth will serve up fun activities and events as the parish's Community Outreach Worker to make the most of the new facilities.



Members donated money and led fund-raising projects while also sourcing grants and gifts from other churches to cover the costs.



“God has really blessed us as we reach out to the community and promote Kingdom Growth,” added Alan.