Church casts sunshine vibes at charity concert

Knowing music keeps you young at heart, these churchgoers hosted a concert earlier in the month in aid of Age UK Lancashire.



They kicked off Central’s Got Talent with a medley of songs before audiences enjoyed an assortment of entertainment, comprising poetry/monologue readings, dance performances and a piano recital.



“We have many talented people at Central Methodist Church,” said Steward Heather Johnson. “You can book people for shows but when you have so much talent there’s no need to.”



Heather herself wowed audiences when she and husband David performed the Charleston dance while members of a Nigerian church joined in the fun with a spot of dancing and the church organist stunned on the piano playing jazz with a band.



And the parish couldn’t have asked for a better ending, having raised £111 for charity.



“The performances were really good,” Heather added. “We finished on a high with sunshine songs to put smiles on faces.”