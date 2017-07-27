Children went the extra mile to help starving youngsters around the world

Starving children in some of the poorest parts of the world will have at least one meal a day thanks to caring pupils in Burnley.

Year three students from St Mary Magdalene’s, St Augustine’s and St Joseph’s RC primary schools have raised over £2,000 for the global charity Mary’s Meals.

They ran 2,338 miles in laps, equivalent to the distance from Burnley to Calvary where Jesus was crucified, and family and friends sponsored them.

The children completed laps of their schools and the finale was a final run at Towneley Park in Burnley where all three schools took part.

Mary's Meals is a charity that was set up by two brothers from Scotland in the 1980s and today it provides 1,230,171 children in some of the world's most destitute regions with a meal every day.

Mr Richard Johnson, sports co-ordinator at St Mary Magdalene's, said: "Children from all three schools have worked really well for a fantastic cause and I would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the project."