Cheese and wine evening will give helping hand to young carers

A cheese and wine evening will be held to raise funds for the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service Young Carers.

Money raised from the event will go towards providing vital services for young carers to help and support them through their challenges in life.

Young carers often struggle to have a life that other young people have so the charity ensures that these young people have the support they need and get much deserved breaks from their responsibilities at home.

The Young Carers group runs a range of activities throughout the year to provide much needed relief from the stresses and strains of the challenging role.

The evening will be held at Booth’s supermarket, Barrowford on Friday, September 15th, and tickets are £15 a head.

Due to licensing regulations all guests must be aged 18 and over. There will be a raffle with a selection of prizes.

Young Carers was established in 2000. A young carer is a person under the age of 18 years of age who is significantly affected by caring for a person with long-term illness or disability.

Tickets for the cheese and wine night can be purchased from Young Carers at the CVS Centre, 62-64 Yorkshire Street, Burnley or by contacting Justine Duffy on 01282 433740 Ext. 1033 or emailing Justine.Duffy@bprcvs.co.uk.