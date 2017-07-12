Charity's Lowerhouse CC defibrillator donation

A charity that installs public access defibrillators to local sporting venues has provided Lowerhouse Cricket Club with a secure cabinet for a defibrillator purchased with the help of the British Heart Foundation.

The Philip Maher Foundation, which was founded in memory of Philip Maher, who died at the age of just 62 after a sudden cardiac arrest in 2015 at a football match, has provided Lowerhouse Cricket Club with a secure cabinet for their recently-acquired defibrillator, installed near the entrance to the ground off Lowerhouse Lane in Burnley.

Stuart Maher, Philip's son, said: "We're pleased to support the fundraising efforts of Lowerhouse CC, who - with the assistance of the British Heart Foundation - raised sufficient money to buy a defibrillator for the benefit of their members and the local community.

"We're also particularly grateful to Lowerhouse CC, their members, and supporters for the collections they have held at their Twenty20 matches this season, which have been donated for the benefit of the charity," Stuart added.

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests each year in the UK outside of hospital which result in emergency medical services in an attempt to resuscitate the victim.

"The defibrillator is the 10th the charity has funded (in full or in part)," Stuart added. "[We're] grateful for the continued support of everyone who enables us to continue to cement Phil's legacy in local sport and in the local community."