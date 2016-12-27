Caring couple's superb efforts will help so many in need

Parents of a baby who was stillborn have donated an incredible £2,300 to Burnley General Hospital to set up a quiet room for families who need space during tough times.

Sarah Bernasconi and Mark Parsons raised the funds through an online auction to which people donated an array of goods from guitars to designer handbags, as well as hosting various fun days.

The couple decided to raise funds towards the creation of a quiet room when they heard that one wasn’t currently in existence for families who may have to receive bad news, such as an early pregnancy loss, or a difficult diagnosis.

Sarah and Mark’s daughter, Maggie Pearl, was stillborn last June but despite their grief they have worked with the gynaecology and breast care team, where the quiet room is to be located, to plan and furnish the dedicated area.

Sarah said: “The quality of care from the staff here at Burnley General Hospital was second to none and I am still close friends with midwife and the team.

“When Mark and I heard that the gynaecology and breast care team needed help, especially for bad news such as going through an early pregnancy loss like myself, we wanted to help.”

“We are ever so grateful to be able to provide a very much needed quiet area, where families and patients can go when they are likely to be going through one of the hardest times in their lives.

Photo caption: Sarah Bernasconi and her family presenting the cheque to Burnley General Hospital’s gynaecology and breast care department.