Care home is rated as ‘good’ by watchdog

Brierfield House Care Home has been rated as “good” overall by the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC, which carried out the unannounced inspection of the Hardy Avenue home in June, also rated it as good against the core inspection criteria of being effective, caring, responsive to residents’ needs and well led. However, inspectors found that safety at the home requires improvement.

The inspectors said that people living in the home, which is part of Four Seasons Health Care, received the care and support they need.

The care team showed kindness and compassion and treated people with dignity and respect, residents felt safe and there was an open and friendly atmosphere in the home, the report stated.

There was a lot of laughter during the course of the inspection which indicated beneficial positive relationships had been developed and the inspectors found staff were well informed, they have a good working knowledge of their role and responsibilities and they were enthusiastic and positive about their work. There were sufficient staff to meet people’s needs.

Residents and relatives gave positive feedback to the inspectors. One resident said: “I have lived in different care homes but this one is the best.” A visiting relative said: “I could not fault staff for anything, they go above and beyond their job description.”

Each person had a personalised care plan, which was reviewed and updated on monthly basis. It included an assessment of their health and social care needs, their likes, dislikes and preferences, their routines and habits. People were happy with the variety and quality of the choice of meals available and dietary requirements were met in response to individual needs.

The inspectors saw that health and safety checks were carried out on the premises on a regular basis and the home was clean but offered a number of recommendations to improve safety.

Since the inspection in June, management at the home say a number of improvements to meet the inspectors’ requirements and recommendations have been implemented, including fitting new locks to bathroom doors, fitting door closers to prevent them banging and improving the administration and recording of medication.

Rachael Junge, Regional Managing Director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “It is a credit to the dedication of the care team that the home was rated as good by the CQC inspectors.

“It is also heartening to see the very positive comments by residents and their relatives and external care professionals and to know the team is so well appreciated.”

