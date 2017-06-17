Car fire spread

A fire which started in a car spread to business premises in Nearby.

A 999 call reported a car on fire and that the fire had spread to a building on site.

Firefighters from Earby, Barnoldswick and Colne responded and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) from Hyndburn and water tower fire engine from Blackburn were assigned.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and the ALP was used for access to inspect the building's roof space for any remaining hot-spots."

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.