Cannabis farm found by police in Burnley

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at a house in Burnley.

Officers raided a house in Tennis Street at 11-10am yesterday (Friday) and found a large quantity of cannabis plants. The latest raid comes two days after the Burnley and Padiham Neighbourhood Policing Team searched a house in Burnley Road, Padiham.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "If you own a property on Tennis Street and recognise this set up then please contact PC 6196 so we can have a little chat about it. We have two vehicles with a very distinct smell and several officers in need of a shower.

"If you have any concerns regarding drug dealing in the Daneshouse and Stoneyholme area of Burnley then please email me on 6196@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."