Cancer charity on cloud canine with dental practice's support

A Burnley dental practice is ensuring it’s all smiles at Rosemere Cancer Foundation by adopting it as its inaugural charity of the year.

The team at Briercliffe Road Dental Practice has so far raised £160 for the foundation through a raffle, with members of staff also planning to undertake the Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk in the Dark in late April, aiming to complete an 11-mile, carnival-esque night-time trek dressed in tutus.

Practice manager Dawn Greenwood, practice administrator Julie Platt, hygienist Bridget Doherty, dental nurse Danielle Dodgson, and trainee dental nurse Claire Smith have all signed up for the Walk in the Dark, while the practice has launched another fundraising initiative, giving participants the chance to win a luxury hamper donated to the cause whilst also selling hand-made celebration cards.

Dawn said: “We have a great team here and some very generous patients. One of our patients, Frank Dinsdale, is a big Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporter and he asked us if we would have a collection box for the charity. This started us talking and we decided to take a charity of the year, starting this year with Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which has also supported one of our colleagues in the past, as our very first.

“We are really looking forward to Walk in the Dark and to helping Rosemere Cancer Foundation in its work,” she added.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said: “It’s an honour for us to be Briercliffe Road Dental Practice’s first ever charity of the year. I am looking forward to working with the team. I’d also like to thank Frank, our former Lancashire supporter of the year, for continuing to be such a wonderful ambassador for us.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria via their local hospitals and the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre, the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, which undertakes all local radiotherapy along with some specialist surgery and chemotherapy treatment.

It spends the donations it receives on cutting edge equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS. The charity also funds those things that can make the cancer journey a little more comfortable. For further information, visit the website at www.rosemere.org.uk.