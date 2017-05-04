Can you score a goal in one?

The exciting new game of footgolf is ready to kick off in Burnley.

A special footgolf course will open at the end of this month on the nine-hole course at Towneley.

Footgolf

The game, a cross between football and golf, involves players attempting to "putt" a football into a hole on a golf course.

The Towneley course has been opened by Burnley Leisure, which took over the running and maintenance of courses from Burnley Council.

Head of operations Neil Hutchinson said: "The response to our plans to have footgolf in Burnley has been fantastic. It was part of our strategic plan, and we're hopeful it will complement golf and encourage more people to take up both sports.

"Footgolf is very inclusive because it can be played by people of all ages, genders and abilities. It also requires very little equipment. If it's done right it could be very successful."

Neil said that plans are currently being drawn up for the course, and added that Burnley Leisure is hoping to run affiliated competitions and leagues in the future with UK Footgolf.