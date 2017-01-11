Town centre Argos to close its doors

One of Burnley’s best known stores is to close next week.

Argos in Charter Walk, which has been established in the town centre for several years, will close its doors for the final time next Friday.

The news will come as a blow to shoppers as the store is situated in the heart of the town in Market Square and has been there for over 20 years.

A spokesman for Argos said: “We can confirm that the Argos store in Burnley Market Square is to close.

“We are currently in a consultation period with store colleagues and, where possible, are supporting them in finding alternative roles in neighbouring stores.”

Argos was bought by Sainsbury’s last year in a £1.4billion takeover. It was predicted that as many as 200 of the 845 Argos stores in the UK would close over the next couple of years as leases expire and some are re-located to Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Argos will still have a presence in the town as it has a store on the Burnley Retail Park at Princess Way.

The news comes just over a month after Primark announced it is to open in the town centre in a prime retail unit currently occupied by Wilko. This store will be re-locating to a 12,000 sq ft unit in The Mall with a new 10 year lease.

This space is currently home to Poundland, formerly the 99p store. Poundland will consolidate from their current two stores into their 4,000 sq ft unit in Market Square, next to New Look, on a new 10 year lease.

Mr Chris Gribben who is general manager for Charter Walker shopping centre, said he was sad to see Argos go.

He said: "It is a shame as Argos has had a presence in the town centre since before 1990.

"It is sad news after the loss of Woolworth's and T J Hughes in recent years although they were under different circumstances."